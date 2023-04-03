Flat Rock woman paid tree trimmers $1K to cut down tree but they never showed up to do the work

A Metro Detroit woman paid tree trimmers $1,000 to cut down a tree in her yard but the workers never showed up.

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – I first met Ruby at TV’s Diner and Deli in Trenton. We had a big crowd for our Help Me Hank meet up and she was one of the first to arrive.

As we chatted, I could tell how hurt she was about her situation. She had been scammed by two men she trusted. She hired them to take down a tree, and they took her money and vanished. I eventually was able to track down the men and they did pay Ruby back.

Having the opportunity to meet her in person and hear her story was moving. We get many tips and emails and work to respond to them all, but our Help Me Hank meet-ups have been a game changer.

I love connecting with so many of you in person and hearing your stories. Some people just want to swing by and say hello, but others come and share heartbreaking stories and we work to solve them.

Ruby learned a valuable lesson throughout this process, too. She hired these guys and didn’t do any research before handing over big money.

This is why Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 a.m., we’re going to work to show you how to avoid being scammed. I worked with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Better Business Bureau to put together this useful information for you.