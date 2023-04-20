62º

Help Me Hank

Massive pothole brings costly repairs on Detroit’s east side

If you have problems with a pothole, contact the MDOT tipline at 888-296-4546

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Warren, Wayne County
It's the time of year when drivers are dodging more potholes around Metro Detroit. But one pothole, in particular, had several people calling Help Me Hank.

DETROIT – It’s the time of year when drivers are dodging more potholes around Metro Detroit.

But one pothole, in particular, had several people calling Help Me Hank.

The problem pothole is on 8 Mile and Ryan roads near the border between Detroit and Warren.

“When I hit it, it was a big boom, and then my car started to shake really bad,” said Melissa Stewart.

Stewart still remembers when it happened and how it felt when her car hit the huge pothole on 8 Mile Road.

“There were two more cars that were all going through the same thing, hitting the same pothole within 45 minutes of each other,” Stewart said.

The damage was not just to the tire but also to the struts and other parts of her vehicle.

Parts alone will cost over $500.

“I just want reimbursement because it wasn’t my fault, as it was this big giant hole on the middle of 8 Mile,” Stewart said.

If you have problems with a pothole, contact the MDOT tipline at 888-296-4546.

You can file a claim for up to $1,000 reimbursement on the state’s website, but only eight of 298 claims were paid in 2021.

MDOT must be aware of the pothole and not fix it for 30 days to be at fault.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4’s Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV’s “Help Me Hank” Consumer Unit. Hank works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off people in our community.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter