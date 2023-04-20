Massive pothole brings costly repairs on Detroit’s east side

It's the time of year when drivers are dodging more potholes around Metro Detroit. But one pothole, in particular, had several people calling Help Me Hank.

DETROIT – It’s the time of year when drivers are dodging more potholes around Metro Detroit.

But one pothole, in particular, had several people calling Help Me Hank.

The problem pothole is on 8 Mile and Ryan roads near the border between Detroit and Warren.

“When I hit it, it was a big boom, and then my car started to shake really bad,” said Melissa Stewart.

Stewart still remembers when it happened and how it felt when her car hit the huge pothole on 8 Mile Road.

“There were two more cars that were all going through the same thing, hitting the same pothole within 45 minutes of each other,” Stewart said.

The damage was not just to the tire but also to the struts and other parts of her vehicle.

Parts alone will cost over $500.

“I just want reimbursement because it wasn’t my fault, as it was this big giant hole on the middle of 8 Mile,” Stewart said.

If you have problems with a pothole, contact the MDOT tipline at 888-296-4546.

You can file a claim for up to $1,000 reimbursement on the state’s website, but only eight of 298 claims were paid in 2021.

MDOT must be aware of the pothole and not fix it for 30 days to be at fault.