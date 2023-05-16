Stellantis recalls Jeep Cherokee SUVs because power liftgates can catch fire even if engine is off

DETROIT – Stellantis is warning owners of certain Jeep Cherokee SUVs to park them outside and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even if the engine is off.

The company is recalling certain Cherokees from 2014 through 2016. Water can get into the liftgate control computer, which can cause an electrical short that can start a fire.

The company doesn’t have a repair ready, but has one “under development.” The company expects to mail letters to owners on June 30.

Make Model Year Jeep Cherokee 2014-2016

Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is 49A.

This recall supersedes recalls 15V-393 and 15V-826. Vehicles repaired under the prior recalls will still need to have the new remedy performed.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.