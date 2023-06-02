Power XL self-cleaning juicers recalled after reports of ruptures causing severe cuts

Nearly 500,000 Power XL self-cleaning juicers have been recalled due to laceration and ingestion hazards.

Empower Brands is recalling the Power XL self-cleaning juicers because the juicers can rupture during use. The ruptured parts can cut users, or leave small shavings in the juice.

The juicers are countertop, brushed stainless steel, self-cleaning juicers with a built-in automatic shut-off system. Anyone who purchased one of these juicers can receive a refund.

The recall was announced Thursday, June 1 for the PowerXL Model SHL96 Self-Cleaning Juicer and the PowerXL Model SHL90-SC Self-Cleaning Juicer.

The PowerXL logo is located on the front of the juicer. The model numbers and UPC codes are printed on the bottom of the Model SHL96 and on the back of the SHL90-SC juicer.

People who have these juicers should stop using them immediately and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund.

Where the recalled juicers were sold

The model SHL90-SC juicer was sold at Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at walmart.com.

The model SHL96 juicer was sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Kohl’s, Marshall’s, Target, T.J. Maxx, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, including online at amazon.com from September 2020 through August 2022. The juicers cost between $65 and $100.

They were also sold by Tristar Products Inc., of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, until February 17, 2022, and after February 17, 2022, Tristar Products Inc. on behalf of Empower Brands LLC, of Middleton, Wisconsin.

Reports of injuries

The company is aware of 261 reports of incidents including 47 reports of injuries.

Some people who were injured received severe cuts that required emergency treatment.

Other people reported needing stitches, getting bruises, or consuming small particles.

How to contact Empower Brands

Empower Brands toll-free at 866-606-2441 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at juicerrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/juicer or https://powerxlproducts.com and click on “Safety Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information.

More information is on the CPSC website.