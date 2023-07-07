78º

190K portable chargers recalled after one catches fire during commercial flight

VRURC portable chargers sold exclusively on Amazon.com

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

VRURC is recalling 190,000 portable chargers that were sold exclusively on Amazon after one caught on fire during a commercial flight. (CPSC)

The fire caused four flight attendants to be transported to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The VRURC portable chargers were sold exclusively on Amazon from July 2021 through May 2023 for between $30 and $40. They can ignite, posing a fire hazard.

This recall involves VRURC portable chargers with model number “OD-B7,” which have built-in cables and a built-in wall plug.

The model number is printed on the back of the recalled chargers. The chargers were sold in black, blue, green, orange, pink, red, and white colors.

If you have one of these chargers, you should immediately stop using it and contact VRURC for a free replacement.

How to contact VRURC for a replacement

Contact VRURC to receive a replacement charger.

More information about this recall, and other recalls, is available on the CPSC website.

