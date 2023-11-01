Recall Roundup: Pressure cookers, gun safes, and more recalls to know from October 2023

The Recall Roundup tracks recalls issued by the FDA, CPSC, and the USDA that impact Michigan and beyond.
This edition of the Recall Roundup features recalls announced between October 1 through October 31, 2023.
Food and drug recalls
The following lists were provided by the FDA and/or the USDA:
FDA drug recalls
- Sodium Bicarbonate Injection: Hospira, Inc., a Pfizer company, is voluntarily recalling 4.2% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, USP, 1% Lidocaine HCl Injection, USP, and 2% Lidocaine HCl Injection, USP because the potential presence of glass particulates. More here.
- Sinus spray products contaminated: Biomic Sciences is voluntarily recalling all lots of ION* Sinus Support, ION* Sinus, and Restore Sinus Spray products because they could be contaminated with microbacterium. More here.
- Betaxolol tablets recalled: One lot of Betaxolol tablets are being recalled as a precautionary measure after a single foreign tablet was found during the line clearance after the batch was packaged. More here.
- Botanical-Be recall: Botanical-Be is voluntarily recalling of all lots of Kuka Flex Forte, Capsules, Artri King, Capsules, and Reumo Flex, Capsules to the consumer level. More here.
- Exela Pharma Sciences recalls: Lenoir, North Carolina. Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC, (Exela) is voluntarily recalling the products listed in the table below to the consumer level. Particulate matter identified as silicone was observed during routine inspection of retain samples. More here.
FDA food and beverage recalls
- Orgain plant protein recall: Orgain LLC of Irvine, CA is voluntarily recalling a limited production run of its Organic Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor, because it may contain an undeclared sesame allergen. More here.
- Kratom seltzer recall: Kula Brands LLC is recalling Kula Can - Pina Colada + Kratom Seltzer due to the presence of undeclared tree nuts (coconut) and milk. More here.
- Chocolate chip cookie recall: The Cookie Factory, doing business as Maverick Ventures, LLC of Troy, NY, is recalling 2,367 packages of 6 oz. Chocolate Chip Cookies because they may contain an undeclared macadamia nut allergen. More here.
- Edible cookie dough recall: Cookies-N-Milk, of McKinney, TX is recalling their 6oz cups of Cookies-N-Milk brand “Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough” because it may contain undeclared peanuts. More here.
- Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter: Betty Lou’s Inc., McMinnville, OR is voluntarily recalling 1.76oz (50g) packages of Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, BB 05APR24 0053, due to undeclared sesame allergen. More here.
- Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein: Select Custom Solutions is conducting a voluntary recall because Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein 24 oz, lot 23080-2C2 with a time stamp of 09:00 to 12:00 may contain hard plastic foreign material which could pose a choking hazard. More here.
- Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles: Nature’s Path Organic Foods is voluntarily recalling specific batches of its Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles and Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles because they may contain trace amounts of undeclared peanuts. More here.
- Frozen and refrigerated cooked lobster meat products: Greenhead Lobster Products is voluntarily recalling all frozen and refrigerated cooked lobster meat products due to the potential for the product to be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes. More here.
- Pork chorizo products recalled: Del Valle Import and Export LLC, a Kenner, La. establishment, is recalling approximately 21,105 pounds of raw pork chorizo products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. More here.
- Carne asada burrito recalls: Don Miguel Foods, a Dallas, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 10,642 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) carne asada burrito products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. More here.
FDA medical device recalls
- Family Dollar medical device recalls: Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail-level product recall of certain over-the-counter drugs and medical devices regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). More here.
- Stolen defective McGRATH MAC video laryngoscopes: Medtronic is issuing this notification to inform the public of stolen defective McGRATH™ MAC video laryngoscopes that have been offered for sale illegally by unauthorized third parties through various social media platforms. More here.
Consumer product recalls
The following list was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission:
CPSC children’s product recalls:
- Cosco jump, spin and play activity centers: Cosco Jump, Spin and Play Activity Centers are being recalled because the straps can detach or break while a child is using the product, posing fall and injury hazards. More here.
- Thomas and friends truck recalls: Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint are being recalled because the small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another can detach or become loose, posing choking and magnet ingestion hazards. More here.
- Children’s weighted blankets: YourHealthToolkit 5-pound children’s weighted blankets are being recalled because a child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death. More here.
- Bibs recalled for choking hazard: Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs are being recalled because the care instruction label on the Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. More here.
- Children’s play tents: The FORT Children’s Play Tents are being recalled because the magnets used to connect the various pieces of The FORT can become dislodged from their pouches, posing choking and laceration hazards to young children. More here.
- Children’s blanket sleepers and robes: Rene Rofe Girl Children’s Blanket Sleepers and Hooded Robes are being recalled because they do not meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. More here.
CPSC product recalls:
- Doosan Bobcat recall: Bobcat-branded and Kubota-branded stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers are being recalled because the dampers installed on the steering system can prevent the control levers from returning to the neutral position. More here.
- Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engines recall: Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engines used in Ariens, Gravely, Husqvarna, John Deere and Redmax brand lawn mowers are being recalled because the fuel tube could have been damaged due to improper workmanship while removing the fuel tube for repair. More here.
- Best Buy pressure cooker recall: Insignia pressure cookers are being recalled because the pressure cooker has incorrect volume markings on the inner pot. This can cause consumers to overfill the pot and hot food and liquids to be ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method or opened while its contents are pressurized, posing a burn hazard to consumers. More here.
- ROVs recalled for crash hazard: Several recreational off-road vehicles are being recalled because the improperly routed brake line can contact the front wheels during vehicle operation resulting in brake line damage and brake loss, posing a crash hazard. More here.
- Biometric gun safes recalled: Biometric guns safes made by Fortress Safe are being recalled because the biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death. More here.
- Crystal clear sodium hydroxide recalled: Two pound bags of Crystal Clear sodium hydroxide is being recalled because it contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. More here.
- Countertop ice makers recalled: Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers are being recalled because the metal blades of the auger of the ice maker can break, resulting in small pieces of metal going into the ice basket, posing a laceration hazard. More here.
- Capri Blue Pet Products: Capri Blue Pet Sprays and Shampoos are being recalled because they may contain bacteria. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. More here.
- Cocco Candy Rolling Candy choking hazard: The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard or death. More here.
- Sour rolling liquid candies choking hazard: Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy is being recalled because the candy’s rolling ball can detach from the product’s container into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard for consumers. More here.
- Amplifiers recalled for fire hazard: Russound MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifiers are being recalled because the internal circuit board components can overheat, posing a fire hazard. More here.
The following products were recalled, but do not impact Michigan: Paradise Flavors ice cream bars, Yarnell’s Guilt Free No Sugar Added Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream, Quaker Pancake with Whole Grain Oats Mix, Wegmans Organic Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit, Mini Fruit Jelly Cups, Kroger Bagged Collard Greens, Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food, Fresh Diced Onion Products, Enoki Mushrooms, Ineligible Pork Chicharrones Products, Chicken Pot Pie Soup Products, Pork Chicharrones Products Imported from Colombia, Frozen Meat Pasta Products, Beef and Poultry Meatball Products, Kirkland Signature Ready-To-Eat Ham Products, Stuffed Pepper Soup with Meatballs, Blue Ridge Beef dog food