Recall Roundup: Pressure cookers, gun safes, and more recalls to know from October 2023

FDA and CPSC recalls in October 2023.

The Recall Roundup tracks recalls issued by the FDA, CPSC, and the USDA that impact Michigan and beyond.

This edition of the Recall Roundup features recalls announced between October 1 through October 31, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

The following lists were provided by the FDA and/or the USDA:

FDA drug recalls

Sodium Bicarbonate Injection: Hospira, Inc., a Pfizer company, is voluntarily recalling 4.2% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, USP, 1% Lidocaine HCl Injection, USP, and 2% Lidocaine HCl Injection, USP because the potential presence of glass particulates. More here.

Sinus spray products contaminated: Biomic Sciences is voluntarily recalling all lots of ION* Sinus Support, ION* Sinus, and Restore Sinus Spray products because they could be contaminated with microbacterium. More here.

Betaxolol tablets recalled: One lot of Betaxolol tablets are being recalled as a precautionary measure after a single foreign tablet was found during the line clearance after the batch was packaged.

Botanical-Be recall: Botanical-Be is voluntarily recalling of all lots of Kuka Flex Forte, Capsules, Artri King, Capsules, and Reumo Flex, Capsules to the consumer level. More here.

Exela Pharma Sciences recalls: Lenoir, North Carolina. Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC, (Exela) is voluntarily recalling the products listed in the table below to the consumer level. Particulate matter identified as silicone was observed during routine inspection of retain samples. More here.

Consumer product recalls

The following list was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

