9 recent food recalls you should know about

Here's a look at some recent food recalls you should know about:

Tyson recalls panko chicken nuggets after people complain of rubber contamination

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nugget products after consumers complained of them being contaminated with rubber, according to a news release.

There have been no reports of injuries, but consumers who have the nuggets should not eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to where they were purchased.

Read more here.

86 tons of Boston Market frozen meals recalled

If you recently bought some frozen meals from Boston Market and they're still in your freezer, you might want to pull them out and look them over.

About 86 tons worth of Boston Market's boneless pork rib patties were recalled because they may be contaminated with pieces of glass or hard plastic.

Read more here.

Butterball recalls 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey

Butterball is recalling more than 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey over fears that the products may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Read more here.

12,000 cases of Pillsbury flour recalled over salmonella concerns

Hometown Food Company issued a voluntary recall for select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products, amid concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella, the US Department of Agriculture said.

About 12,185 cases of the impacted flour were distributed through a limited number of retailers and distributors, including Publix and Winn-Dixie, according to the USDA. The lot codes on the recalled products are 8 292, with a "best if used by" date of April 19, 2020; and 8 293 with a "best of used by" date of April 20, 2020 according to a USDA tweet.

Read more here.

Ground beef recall: 30,000 pounds of beef chubs products could be contaminated

More than 30,000 pounds of ground beef chubs products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

The ground beef chubs were produced on Dec. 27, 2018, and include a “Use or Freeze by” date of 01/20/19.

Read more here.

5.1M lbs. of beef added to recall due to salmonella

JBS Tolleson Inc. is recalling more than 5.1 million pounds of raw beef products that may be tainted with salmonella, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday.

The recalled beef was produced and packaged between July 26 and September 7, according to the service. The products have been distributed nationwide and include the brands Kroger, Laura's Lean and JBS generic.

Read more here.

B&G Foods recalls Victoria Marinara Sauce due to undeclared cashew allergen

B&G Foods is recalling 1,280 cases of a single date code of the 40 oz Victoria Marinara Sauce with a "best by" date of March 6, 2022 because the product could have cashew allergens that are not declared.

Read more here.

Kroger recalls shrimp products due to potential contamination

Kroger is recalling several shrimp products due to possible contamination from under-cooking. Kroger said the products were sold in stores in Michigan, Ohio and Virginia.

Read more here.

Del Monte recalls canned corn due to under-processing

More than 64,000 cases of canned corn have been recalled, Del Monte Foods Inc. announced.

The 15.25-ounce (432g) cans of Fiesta Corn Seasons with Red & Green Peppers were recalled due to under-processing. Del Monte says these products were distributed to locations in 25 states in the U.S. and 12 international locations.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.