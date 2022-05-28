🔒 Enter to win Detroit Grand Prix tickets and experiences, like flag waving

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 12: The green flag waves to start the Chevrolet Sportscar Classic IMSA race on June 12, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Grand Prix is coming up in the first weekend of June, and WDIV Insiders can win tickets, along with the chance to participate in the event.

We’re giving away two different packages, both for the events on Saturday, June 4, on Belle Isle, during the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event.

Insider Experience #1:

A pair of tickets for Saturday activities at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear

Tour of the official starter’s stand and opportunity to wave the green flag to start of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice session on Saturday morning at 9:50 am (need to arrive at the track by 8:30 am)

Insider Experience #2:

A pair of tickets for Saturday activities at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear

Meet with an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team and a driver in their garage are on Belle Isle before they race in Saturday’s Chevrolet’s Sports Car Classic

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will take place on June 3 - 5 on Belle Isle, the last year on the island before a return to Downtown Detroit.

The contest ends Wednesday at 12 p.m., so make sure you enter below (not loading? click here):