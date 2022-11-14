🔒Enter to win an early screening of The Fablemans

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg’s Lincoln and MunichI The film is produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger p.g.a. (West Side Story, The Post), Steven Spielberg p.g.a. and Tony Kushner p.g.a. The film is executive produced by Carla Raij (Maestro, co-producer West Side Story) and Josh McLaglen (Free Guy, Logan).

WDIV Insiders can enter to win four tickets to an advanced screening Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. in Metro Detroit.

Enter the giveaway below:

Watch the trailer below: