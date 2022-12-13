🔒Enter to win an early screening of ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’

This holiday season, everyone’s favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns.

For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

WDIV Insiders can enter to win four tickets to an advanced screening Monday, December 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. in Metro Detroit.

Enter the giveaway below:

Watch the trailer below: