🔒 Enter to win an early screening of ‘THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER’

WDIV Insiders can enter to win a pair of tickets to our advance screening of 'THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER'

Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo—fifty unmarked wooden crates—from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew.

Enter to win a pair of tickets to our advance screening on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. at a later-specified theater in Metro Detroit.

Enter the giveaway below:

Watch the trailer below: