Michigan Rep. Justin Amash talks potential presidential bid

DETROIT – Michigan Representative Justin Amash explained his decision to explore a potential Presidential run.

ORIGINAL STORY: Michigan Rep. Justin Amash announces presidential exploratory committee

On Tuesday, he launched a website on Tuesday announcing an exploratory committee for a presidential campaign.

Amash’s decision to run is not unexpected -- he is the best known of the about 20 candidates trying to become the libertarian candidate. He’s spent the last 10 years in Congress from the west side of Michigan as a Republican, but said he’s always regarded himself as a libertarian.

Amash left the GOP in July of last year and is now an independent. He appeared on MSNBC Wednesday to explain his reasons for running for the Libertarian nomination.

“People want someone who is practical, who is honest, who will represent every American," Amash said.

Amash has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and faces an uphill battle in the Third Congressional district as an Independent. There’s already five Republicans and two Democrats seeking his seat.

His decision to run for president isn’t; being greeted well by many democrats who are concerned he would funnel votes away from Joe Biden in Michigan.