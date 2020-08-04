Michigan Primary Election 2020: Find results here

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 4. You can find results for races below.
Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, reporting of results is expected to be slower than in previous elections. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit.
Michigan Primary Election Results 2020
Primary Election Results by county:
- Wayne County races
- Oakland County races
- Macomb County races
- Washtenaw County races
- Genesee County races
- Lapeer County races
- Lenawee County races
- Livingston County races
- Monroe County races
- St. Clair County races
Find the list of races in Southeast Michigan below:
Wayne County races:
County-wide races:
- Wayne County Prosecutor
- Wayne County Sheriff
- Wayne County Treasurer
- Wayne County Commission races
- Wayne County Operating Millage Renewal
- Wayne County Parks Millage Proposal
Results by community:
- Brownstown Township
- Canton Township
- Detroit (Detroit Public Schools Community District Millage)
- Ecorse
- Grosse Ile Township
- Hamtramck
- Huron Township
- Lincoln Park
- Northville Township
- Plymouth Township
- Redford Township
- Sumpter Township
- Van Buren Township
Oakland County races:
County-wide races:
- Oakland County Executive
- Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney
- Oakland County Sheriff
- Oakland County Clerk
- Oakland County Treasurer
- Oakland County Commissioner races
Results by community:
- Addison Township
- Auburn Hills
- Bloomfield Hills
- Bloomfield Township
- Brandon Township
- Commerce Township
- Franklin
- Groveland Township
- Highland Township
- Holly Township
- Independence Township
- Lyon Township
- Milford Township
- Oak Park
- Oakland Township
- Orion Township
- Oxford Township
- Rochester
- Rochester Hills
- Rose Township
- Royal Oak Township
- Springfield Township
- South Lyon
- Troy
- Waterford Township
- West Bloomfield Township
- White Lake Township
Macomb County races:
County-wide races:
- Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney
- Macomb County Sheriff
- Macomb County Clerk
- Macomb County Treasurer
- Macomb County Commissioner races
Results by community:
- Armada Township
- Bruce Township
- Chesterfield Township
- Clinton Township
- Harrison Township
- Macomb Township
- Mt. Clemens
- Ray Township
- Shelby Township
- Washington Township
Washtenaw County races:
County-wide races:
- Washtenaw County Prosecutor
- Washtenaw County Sheriff
- Washtenaw County Clerk
- Washtenaw County Commissioner races
- Washtenaw County Millages
Results by community:
- Ann Arbor
- Ann Arbor Township
- Augusta Township
- Freedom Township
- Lima Township
- Lodi Township
- Northfield Township
- Pittsfield Township
- Saline Township
- Scio Township
- Sharon Township
- Superior Township
- Webster Township
- York Township
- Ypsilanti Township
Genesee County races:
County-wide races:
- Genesee County Prosecutor
- Genesee County Sheriff
- Genesee County Clerk
- Genesee County Commissioner races
- Genesee County Millages
Results by community:
- Atlas Township
- Burton (Atherton Community Schools)
- Clio
- Davison Township
- Durand
- Flint Township
- Flushing Township
- Genesee Township
- Grand Blanc Township
- Lake Fenton
- Mount Morris Township
- Mundy Township
- Richfield Township
- Thetford Township
Lapeer County races:
County-wide races:
Results by community:
- Almont Township
- Attica Township
- Brown City
- Burlington Township
- Deerfield Township
- Dryden Township
- Elba Township
- Goodland Township
- Goodrich
- Hadley Township
- Imlay City
- Lapeer Township
- Mayfield Township
- North Branch Township
- Oregon Township
- Rich Township
Lenawee County races:
County-wide races:
Results by community:
- Addison Township
- Adrian Township
- Blissfield Township
- Cambridge Township
- Dover Township
- Fairfield Township
- Hudson
- Macon Township
- Madison Township
- Medina Township
- Morenci
- Ogden Township
- Palmyra Township
- Raisin Township
- Ridgeway Township
- Riga Township
- Rome Township
- Seneca Township
Livingston County races:
County-wide races:
Results by community:
- Conway Township
- Fowlerville
- Genoa Township
- Green Oak Township
- Hamburg Township
- Hartland Township
- Iosco Township
- Pinckney
- Putnam Township
- South Lyon
- Tyrone Township
Monroe County races:
County-wide races:
Results by community:
- Ash Township
- Bedford Township
- Dundee Township
- Frenchtown Township
- Ida Township
- Luna Pier
- Milan Township
- Summerfield Township
St. Clair County races:
County-wide races:
Results by community:
- Burtchville Township
- China Township
- Clay Township
- Clyde Township
- Columbus Township
- Fort Gratiot Township
- Grant Township
- Kenockee Township
- Kimball Township
- Mussey Township (Village of Capac)
- Port Huron Township
- Riley Township
- St. Clair Township
- Yale
Find more Michigan Primary Election Results here.
