Early voting in Michigan begins today

LANSING, Mich. – The 2020 Election is Nov. 3, but in Michigan you can cast your vote starting Thursday.

Early and absentee voting is officially underway in Michigan. In an interview Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she wanted Michiganders to make their voice heard early and safely.

“We want you to wear your mask and bring your form of ID so you can cast your ballot,” Whitmer said. "You can do that anytime between now and just before election day.”

Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are hoping to minimize potential issues at the polls by minimizing a big rush on Election Day.

Voters can go online to request their ballot be mailed to them. Once filled out, voters can either drop it back off in the mail or hand deliver it to their clerk’s office. Whitmer assures residents that every vote will be counted.

“Secretary Benson and Clerk Winfrey are working very closely to ensure that this election runs smoothly," Whitmer said. "I also know that Mayor Duggan is going to be bolstering their efforts. This is an all hands on deck moment. We want to ensure that Michigan voices get counted.”