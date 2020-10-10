Detroit city clerk, postmaster urge voters to trust ballot security process

DETROIT – On Wednesday, Detroit’s city clerk and postmaster discussed the process of how ballots already in the mail will be handled this year.

“Every ballot will reach its intended destination,” said Detroit Postmaster, Darron Bray.

After months of delay, political fights and questions about security in the postal service, Americans are uncertain when it comes to mail-in voting.

However, Bray gave his assurances.

“We will timely deliver all election mail, and we will do that definitely securely,” Bray said.

Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey has been urging people to drop their ballots in secure boxes or their clerk’s office, telling those who are still unsure that polling places will be ready with PPE and social distancing enforced.

“Every last one of our precincts will be open on Election Day,” Winfrey said.

In weeks leading into the election, Michigan has been the subject of national attention -- misinformation and alleged voter suppression on display. Winfrey is urging voters to trust that everything will go smoothly on Election Day.

“I cannot express enough that our voters need to relax, trust the process. Don’t let the evil doers get in your ears and confuse you. Trust the process,” Winfrey said.