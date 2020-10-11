Can you vote in person in Michigan for the 2020 General Election amid the coronavirus pandemic?

The 2020 General Election is approaching as coronavirus cases spike across the state of Michigan.

Michigan polling precincts will still be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3.

Face masks are not required to be worn when voting in person in Michigan. However, face coverings are still highly encouraged -- and often required -- to be worn when around people who live outside of your household to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

On the ballot this November will be U.S. presidential and vice presidential candidates in addition to candidates running for congressional seats and other various state and local-level offices.

Michigan voters who feel uncomfortable voting in person amid the pandemic now have the option to vote by mail using an absent voter ballot.

The state of Michigan mailed absentee voting applications to all registered Michigan voters in May for this year’s August and November elections. Michigan voters who have already applied to receive an absent voter ballot for the presidential election began receiving their ballot as early as September 24.

There is still time for Michigan voters to request a mail-in ballot for the General Election on November 3.

You can apply to receive an absent voter ballot on the state’s website right here. Requests for Michigan absent voter ballots must be received by your local clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election -- which would be October 30 for the November 3 election.

If you have received your absent voter ballot in the mail, it simply needs to be filled out following the instructions and returned before the deadline.

Absentee ballots can be returned by mail so long as they are received by 8 p.m. on November 3. Postage is required for this option.

Absentee ballots can also be returned by dropping them off at your local clerk’s office or drop box (if available) by 8 p.m. on November 3. No postage is required for this option.

Click here to find the location and contact information of your local clerk . To determine if your local clerk has a drop box available to receive absentee ballots, you can contact their office directly.

Ballots can be tracked online here after they’ve been dropped off or returned by mail.

Learn more: Voting by mail in Michigan for 2020 General Election: What to know

Do you need a voter registration card in order to vote in person? Can you still register to vote?