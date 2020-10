Rhonda Walker talked to Douglas Emhoff, husband to Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, about his time spent campaigning in Michigan.

In this interview, Emhoff discusses his Jewish faith, his visit to Flint, what he’s learned from his wife, and more.

Watch the full one-on-one interview above.

