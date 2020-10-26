47ºF

Decision 2020

Vice President Mike Pence to hold ‘Make American Great Again’ rally Wednesday in Flint

Rally scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bishop International Airport

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. Battleground Florida was again a central focus of the presidential campaign Saturday as President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and former President Barack Obama all had high-profile events in the state. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
FLINT, Mich. – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to hold a “Make American Great Again” rally Wednesday in Flint, Donald Trump’s campaign announced.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bishop International Airport.

Pence will hold similar rallies in Mosinee, Wisconsin, at 3 p.m. CT Wednesday, in Des Moines, Iowa, at 1:30 p.m. CT Thursday, and in Reno, Nevada, at 5 p.m. PT Thursday.

Trump’s campaign said the rallies will feature remarks from Pence and Republican candidates.

RELATED: President Donald Trump to hold rally in Michigan 1 week before Election Day

