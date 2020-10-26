Vice President Mike Pence to hold ‘Make American Great Again’ rally Wednesday in Flint

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FLINT, Mich. – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to hold a “Make American Great Again” rally Wednesday in Flint, Donald Trump’s campaign announced.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bishop International Airport.

Pence will hold similar rallies in Mosinee, Wisconsin, at 3 p.m. CT Wednesday, in Des Moines, Iowa, at 1:30 p.m. CT Thursday, and in Reno, Nevada, at 5 p.m. PT Thursday.

Trump’s campaign said the rallies will feature remarks from Pence and Republican candidates.

