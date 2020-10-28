Live at 1 p.m.: Michigan Gov. Whitmer discusses voting in General Election

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss voting in the upcoming General Election.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live in the stream above.

Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The goal is to ensure a convenient and flexible election to Michiganders, state officials said.

