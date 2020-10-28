45ºF

Live at 1 p.m.: Michigan Gov. Whitmer discusses voting in General Election

Gilchrist, Benson, Nessel join Whitmer for news conference

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss voting in the upcoming General Election.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The goal is to ensure a convenient and flexible election to Michiganders, state officials said.

