Both presidential campaigns making final push to Election Day

With one day left until Election Day on Nov. 3, more people from both campaign teams are showing up in Michigan, aiming to gather as many votes as possible.

President Trump stopped in Washington Township Sunday, holding a rally at Total Sports Park. The week has been packed with multiple stops featuring members from both campaigns.

Former President Barack Obama, Vice President Mike Pence, former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden and even Gov. Gretchen Whitmer all made stops in recent days.

In the meantime, Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden are both planning to campaign leading up to Tuesday.

On Monday, Trump is preparing for his final two stops in Traverse City and Grand Rapids -- Grand Rapids was the final stop on Trump’s campaign trail back in 2016.

In addition, the race for the Michigan senate remains with both candidates, incumbent Sen. Gary Peters and challenger John James, hoping to bring a win home.

