Look back: Michigan’s 2020 Presidential Primary Election results for Biden, Trump

Michigan
Michigan (WDIV)

Here are the results for Democratic and Republican candidates running for U.S. President in Michigan on March 10, 2020:

President Primary Democrat - Michigan

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Biden(D)
838,87252%
Bernie Sanders(D)
577,05636%
Michael Bloomberg(D)
73,1964%
Elizabeth Warren(D)
26,0551%
Pete Buttigieg(D)
22,3831%
Uncommitted(D)
19,0451%
Amy Klobuchar(D)
10,9740%
Tulsi Gabbard(D)
9,4640%
Andrew Yang(D)
2,3810%
Tom Steyer(D)
1,7320%
Michael Bennet(D)
1,5320%
Cory Booker(D)
8730%
Joe Sestak(D)
7850%
Marianne Williamson(D)
7290%
John Delaney(D)
4660%
Julian Castro(D)
3150%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(4,943 / 4,943)

President Primary GOP - Michigan

Candidate

Votes

%

Donald Trump*(R)
639,49893%
Uncommitted(R)
28,3914%
Bill Weld(R)
6,0840%
Mark Sanford(R)
4,2570%
Joe Walsh(R)
4,0580%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(4,943 / 4,943)

