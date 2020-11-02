Report: Trump plans to declare victory if it looks like he is ‘ahead’ on election night

Axios sources have reported that President Trump told confidants he will declare victory if it looks like he is ahead on election night.

However, on Sunday evening the President denied that he would make such a declaration prematurely, saying: “I think it’s a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it’s a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over.”

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan explained Trump’s alleged plans, according to Swan’s sources, in an interview with MSNBC:

“President Trump has told confidants that he would declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he is ‘ahead,’ and this is even if the electoral outcome still hinges on large numbers, potentially millions of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania,” said Swan. “So, to be clear, this would be a false declaration, a false claim, that mail-in ballots counted after Nov. 3 -- which is a legitimate count expected to favor Democrats -- the Trump campaign is going to try to portray that as evidence of election fraud. Trump has actually talked through this scenario privately in some detail in the last few weeks, including describing plans to walk up to a podium on election night and declare he’s won.”

Axios also reported that Trump advisers are “more optimistic about winning than they were three weeks ago.” Read the report here.

In Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in this election, more than 2.2 million voters cast early ballots. The state doesn’t process or count them until Election Day. Officials in Pennsylvania have said they hope to have all votes counted by Friday, Nov. 6.

In Michigan, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is expecting General Election results to be delayed for multiple days.

