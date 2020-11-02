Live tracking: 2020 Michigan General Election results

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Michigan races here.
(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).
Election Results for U.S. President
Michigan U.S. Senate:
Michigan U.S. House:
- U.S. House District 3 - Meijer vs. Scholten
- U.S. House District 6 - Rep. Upton vs. Hoadley
- U.S. House District 8 - Rep. Slotkin vs. Junge
- U.S. House District 11 - Rep. Stevens vs. Esshaki
- View results for all Michigan U.S. House races here.
Michigan Supreme Court
Michigan Statewide Proposals:
Michigan State House:
Election Results by Michigan county:
- Wayne County
- Oakland County
- Macomb County
- Washtenaw County
- Genesee County
- Lapeer County
- Lenawee County
- Livingston County
- Monroe County
- St. Clair County
Find more election results and news on the Decision 2020 page.
