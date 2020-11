LANSING, Mich. – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will hold a virtual press conference this morning at 11 a.m. to provide an update on the ballot counting process in Michigan.

As of 9 a.m. today Joe Biden had taken a slight lead in the race against President Donald Trump. Battleground states that include Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nevada are crucial to winning the White House race.

