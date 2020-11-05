Michigan SOS: Our website is always last place for election results to be updated

The Michigan Secretary of State Office’s website is the last place you’ll want to check for results from the Nov. 3 General Election.

That’s according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who released the following statement after concerns that her office’s election results website is not up to date and is displaying the wrong results -- the truth is it’s not up to date and it’s not expected to be:

“We only update the website when counties report their complete counts to us -- even after counting is finished in individual counties (thereby giving results) there are still administrative and procedural things they need to do before the transmission happens, so sometimes it takes some time,” Benson said in a statement to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit. “This delay is no way indicative of fraud or cause for concern. We advised many journalists and the public ahead of the election that our website is always the last place for things to be updated and that they should check county websites first for more up-to-date results.”

ClickOnDetroit has the most up-to-date election results from around Metro Detroit -- and beyond -- thanks to our team of journalists gathering and confirming results from the county clerk websites. They have been working around the clock since Tuesday night keeping the results updated.

