Trump supporters hold protest outside TCF Center over election results

DETROIT – A steady stream of protesters lined up in front of the TCF Center in Detroit to rally Friday in support of President Donald Trump.

Roughly 200 people demanded a review of Michigan’s election results. They were loud and primarily peaceful.

Detroit police were on hand in case anything happened, but the crowd broke up later in the afternoon.

A record breaking 5.5 million votes were cast in Michigan. Nearly 2.8 million votes were cast for Former Vice President Joe Biden, who won the state.

The Associated Press called the race in Michigan for Biden at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The crowd is questioning the results and have protested nearly everyday as results still come in from uncalled states. Biden is leading Trump in three of the five states yet to have been claimed.

As of 4:30 p.m., Friday. Biden has 264 Electoral votes and Trump has 214. Any of the five states still up for grabs would call the election for Biden.