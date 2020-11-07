WATCH LIVE: President-elect Biden addresses nation alongside Vice President-elect Harris

WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks from Wilmington, Delaware at 8 p.m. Saturday alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Watch live using the video player below.

Biden and Harris will be joined by their spouses Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff.

As of Saturday morning, The Associated Press is projecting that Former Vice President Biden has won the 2020 presidential election after wining the state of Pennsylvania.

A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election. Biden, resting at 264 electoral votes early Friday morning, was projected to win the state of Pennsylvania as of 11:25 a.m., according to The AP. With its 20 electoral votes up for grabs, Pennsylvania placed Biden at 284 electoral votes -- enough to call the race nearly four days after Election Day.

The AP also projected that Biden won the state of Nevada on Saturday, bringing his electoral vote total to 290.

President and Republican opponent Donald Trump refused to concede on Saturday, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.

Biden, 77, staked his candidacy less on any distinctive political ideology than on galvanizing a broad coalition of voters around the notion that Trump posed an existential threat to American democracy. The strategy proved effective, resulting in pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Pennsylvania, onetime Democratic bastions that had flipped to Trump in 2016.

Biden, in a statement, declared it was time for the battered nation “to unite and to heal.”

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” he said. “There’s nothing we can’t do if we do it together.”

Biden was on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million on Saturday -- a margin that could grow as ballots continue to be counted.

