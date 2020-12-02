Rudy Giuliani to testify on allegations of voter fraud before Michigan Legislature

LANSING, Mich. – President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will appear before the Michigan House Oversight Committee Wednesday evening.

He will discuss the allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 General Election.

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr dismissed Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud Tuesday, reporting “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

Giuliani has made a series of allegations about the 2020 election that have not been backed by evidence or data. As of Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, no judge has seen any evidence on which to rule.

The Michigan Legislature has two committees listening to claims about election irregularities.

A Michigan Senate hearing, where those who identified themselves as GOD poll watchers made claims about the vote-counting process at the TCF Center, lasted seven hours.

All of these claims have either appeared in lawsuits which have already been thrown out.

A spokesperson for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson weighed in on the hearing, “No actual evidence of any wrongdoing was presented, despite repeated questions requesting such evidence from lawmakers.”

Instead, we saw a regurgitation of vague accusations based on a lack of knowledge of election procedure and widely debunked conspiracy theories.

Wednesday’s meeting is taking place at 6 p.m. at the Anderson House Office Building in Lansing. Streaming video of Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing can be seen here.

Watch the full report in the video posted above.