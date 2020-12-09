Texas AG files lawsuit in U.S. Supreme Court against Michigan on election process

LANSING, Mich. – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a Lawsuit Tuesday claiming that Michigan and other battleground states altered election laws and flooded the state with ballots with no chain of custody.

The lawsuit asks the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case after the Court declined to hear a Pennsylvania case that wanted to reverse that state’s vote certification.

However, Michigan voters in 2018 approved no-reason absentee voting. This year, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sent out applications to vote, not actual ballots unless the voter completed the process to vote absentee.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin’s attorney generals, released the following joint-statement:

“These insignificant attempts to disregard the will of the people in our three states mislead the public and tear at the fabric of the Constitution. The people of our states voted. Their votes were counted, in some cases, multiple times.”

The audits will include a statewide risk-limiting audit, a complete zero-margin risk-limiting audit in Antrim County, and procedural audits in more than 200 jurisdictions statewide, including absentee ballot counting boards, according to the Bureau.

