Michigan AG on lawsuit seeking to overturn election: ‘This is how democracies die’

DETROIT – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his case to throw out the election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia -- four states that voted in favor of President-elect Joe Biden during the 2020 General Election.

Lower courts have found no merit in the allegations Paxton claims.

“This is how democracies die,” Nessel said Friday. “By virtue of these types of actions, which are unprecedented in American history.”

Legal experts don’t believe the high court will hear the case. Despite that, four Michigan GOP congressmen have signed onto the case and 15 GOP state lawmakers.

Nessel and the Attorney Generals of the other states have all filed briefs with the high court.

In an interview earlier this week, Nessel told Local 4 News that she thought Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is under federal investigation, had other reasons for filing the suit against Michigan.

“I think this is a clear signal that he is sending to President Trump (to request) a presidential pardon, and that’s it,” Nessel said. “It’s a last-ditch effort.”

The 15 Republican Michigan legislators who signed onto the brief with the Amistad Project include: Rep. Daire Rendon (R-Lake City), Rep. Julie Alexander (R City of Jackson), Rep. Matt Maddock (R-Milford Twp), Rep. Beth Griffin (R-Paw Paw), Rep. John Reilly (R-Lake Orion Twp), Rep. Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp), Rep. Joe Bellino (R-Monroe), Rep. Bronna Kahle (R-Adrian), Rep. Luke Meerman (R-Coopersville), Doug Wozniak (R-Shelby Twp), Rep. Michele Hoitenga (R-Manton), Rep. Brad Paquette (R-Niles), Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock), Rep. Jack O’Malley (R-Lake Ann) and Rep. Rodney Wakeman (R-Frankenmuth). Not on the list are Michigan’s legislative leaders Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.

Four Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation also signed onto a brief filed by 106 congressional Republicans in support of the Amistad brief including Representatives Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenar and Tim Walberg. Each member who signed their names on their respective briefs also won their own elections in 2020, which they are now asking to be invalidated.

