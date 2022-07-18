Today is the last day to register to vote in the Michigan primary election online or by mail

(Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Today, July 18, 2022, is the last day to register online or by mail to vote in the August 2 Michigan statewide primary election.

Don’t fret, you can still register at any time up to 8 p.m. on Election Day at your city or township clerk’s office. If you are registering another way, online or by mail, your registration application must be received or postmarked at least 15 days before the election, which happens to be today.

You can register to vote by one of the following methods, according to the Michigan Voter Information Center:

Online at Michigan.gov/VoterRegistration

At a Secretary of State branch office

At your city or township clerk’s office or your county clerk’s office

At any state agency that provides public assistance or services to people with disabilities

By mailing in a completed voter registration application postmarked at least 15 days before the election; or,

Through a voter registration drive

If you do decide to register on election day, you will need to bring proof of eligibility and residency to your city or township clerk’s office.

The Voter Information Center provides a breakdown of eligibility and residency requirements:

Proof of eligibility:

To be eligible to register to vote you must be:

A Michigan resident (at the time you register) and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days (when you vote)

A United States citizen

At least 18 years of age (when you vote)

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

Proof of residency:

You must show proof of where you live. Documents must have your name and current address. You can show a digital copy of documents. Acceptable documents include: