Where Michigan GOP candidates stand on the topic of abortion

Local 4 is asked the GOP candidates the same questions ahead of the Michigan Primary Election. Many voters want to know where each candidate stands on important topics. Each candidate was asked the same questions and to kick off the questioning, candidates were asked where they stand on the topic of abortion.

Below are the responses the candidates had to the following question:

Q: Polls show Michiganders are in favor of legalized and regulated abortion, how would you move forward on that?

Ralph Rebandt

“I believe that abortion is one of those topics that is not allowed on TV because people are afraid to show the horror of it. If I just as governor talked about abortion, talked about at six weeks when a woman finds out she’s pregnant, there’s a heartbeat there’s a child that has arms and limbs and a that is baby is being torn out of her body.”

Tudor Dixon

“Well, I made it very clear that I am a pro-life candidate. I’m the only candidate endorsed by Right To Life and I feel very strongly that life is precious. We have to protect life.”

Kevin Rinke

“I believe that Roe v Wade was wrong 50 years ago, just like Ruth Bader Ginsburg believed that it was wrong 50 years ago and that it should be determined by the state. At the end of the day. It’s not the governor’s role to tell the people of the state, how or what to do. They have elected representatives. It’s called our legislature and I’m going to work with our legislature. The people have an opportunity to speak.

Ryan Kelley

“What we are going to see on the ballot this November is going to try and get abortion a constitutionally protected right, up until the moment of birth. And there’s no way that over 50% of people in Michigan are going to be supportive of that by any means.”

Garrett Soldano

“I’m 100% unapologetically pro-life and I will always stand for life. But as governor, you govern all people. And what the governor is doing right now, she’s bypassing the legislature again. The same thing that she has done in 2020 by controlling all of us, and she filed that injunction with the prosecutor telling them not to enforce the 1931 law.”