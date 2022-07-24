74º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint: GOP candidates discuss their values, what they think Michiganders need moving forward

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Kevin Rinke, a Republican candidate for governor, meets with people on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Fleetwood Diner in Lansing, Mich. Rinke launched a 10-day bus tour across Michigan three months before the August GOP primary. (AP Photo/David Eggert) (David Eggert, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – The Michigan Primary Election is only a couple of weeks away. As many pressing issues nationally have surfaced, things have been heating up with Michigan’s GOP candidates.

Ryan Kelley and Kevin Rinke join Flashpoint to discuss what they think Michiganders need and what their leadership would look like if elected.

