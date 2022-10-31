61º

Decision 2022

Michigan election results for Clinton Township on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Clinton Township on Nov. 8, 2022.

Clinton Township Election Results

Clinton Twp. Trustee

Candidate

Votes

%

Julie Matuzak (D)
00%
Derek Wilczynski (R)
00%

Clintondale Community Schools Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Barry R. Powers
00%
Jeremy W. Schnaidt
00%
Michael Scott
00%
Tian Webb
00%
Wilhemina White
00%

Clintondale Community Schools Board (Partial)

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael J. Manning
00%
Jared Maynard
00%
James W. Potter Jr.
00%

Chippewa Valley Schools Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher Gura
00%
Shannon King
00%
Lewis A. Miles III
00%
Terry Prince
00%
Monica Radyko
00%
Bruce Wade
00%

Chippewa Valley Schools Board (Partial)

Candidate

Votes

%

Kenneth A. Pearl
00%
John Wasilina
00%

