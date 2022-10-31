Michigan election results for Clinton Township on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Clinton Township on Nov. 8, 2022.
Clinton Township Election Results
Candidate
Votes
%
Julie Matuzak (D)
00%
Derek Wilczynski (R)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Barry R. Powers
00%
Jeremy W. Schnaidt
00%
Michael Scott
00%
Tian Webb
00%
Wilhemina White
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Michael J. Manning
00%
Jared Maynard
00%
James W. Potter Jr.
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Christopher Gura
00%
Shannon King
00%
Lewis A. Miles III
00%
Terry Prince
00%
Monica Radyko
00%
Bruce Wade
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Kenneth A. Pearl
00%
John Wasilina
00%