62º

LIVE

Decision 2022

Michigan election results for Fowlerville on Nov. 8, 2022

Tags: Michigan Election Results, Livingston County Election Results, Michigan General Election 2022, Livingston County, Michigan Elections, Election Results, 2022 Elections, Fowlerville, Fowlerville Election Results
Decision 2022. (WDIV)

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Fowlerville on Nov. 8, 2022.

Fowlerville Election Results

Village of Fowlerville President

Candidate

Votes

%

Kenneth Bielous
00%
Carol K. Hill
00%

Village of Fowlerville Trustee

Candidate

Votes

%

Mary Ellen Helfmann
00%
Jim Mayhew
00%
Jane Mills
00%
Jerry W. Peach
00%

Fowlerville Community Schools Board

Candidate

Votes

%

John Belcher
00%
Amy Cook
00%
Danielle DeVries
00%
Diana Dombrowski
00%
Ron Drinkert
00%
Gerhardt W. Helfmann
00%
Sandra R. Helzerman
00%
Trisha Reed
00%
Denise Yon
00%

Fowlerville District Library Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Jace Arledge
00%
Paul Harmon
00%
Gary Helfmann
00%
Emilee Honey
00%
Velta Diane Kernozek
00%
Nancy K. VanGilder
00%
Karl Witt
00%

Fowlerville District Library Millage

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Find Results: Michigan General Election 2022

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.