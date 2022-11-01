62º

Michigan election results for Hartland on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Hartland on Nov. 8, 2022.

Hartland Election Results

Hartland Consolidated Schools Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Thomas Dumond
00%
Edward Gentile
00%
Meghan Glabach
00%
Glenn Gogoleski
00%
Michelle Hemeyer
00%
Greg Keller
00%
Robert E. Merwin
00%
Trish Mrozek
00%
George Skendi
00%
Cindy Shaw
00%

Hartland Consolidated Schools Board (Partial)

Candidate

Votes

%

Michelle Blondeel
00%
Victor Bugni
00%

Cromaine District Library Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Rebecca Basley
00%
Brian Elkins
00%
Trisha Fessler
00%
Evelyn Gallegos
00%
Jeannine Gogoleski
00%
Nancy A. Rosso
00%
Douglas Sargent
00%
Dawn Smith
00%
Don Thompson
00%

