Michigan election results for Memphis on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Memphis on Nov. 8, 2022.

Memphis Election Results

Memphis Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Thomas Howard Ahern Jr.
00%
Kurt D. Marter
00%

Memphis City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

David Hankins
00%
Roberta Ann Mazur
00%
Ken Reilly
00%
Steve Weaver
00%
Timothy T. Zimmer
00%

Memphis Community Schools Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Amanda Bobcean
00%
Jerry Brown
00%
Lisa Drewek
00%
Karyn R. McCue
00%

Memphis Marihuana Ordinance

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Memphis Marihuana Repeal

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

