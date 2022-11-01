57º

Decision 2022

Michigan election results for Romeo on Nov. 8, 2022

Tags: Michigan Election Results, Michigan General Election 2022, Michigan Elections, Election Results, 2022 Elections, Macomb County, Macomb County Election Results, Romeo, Romeo Election Results
Decision 2022. (WDIV)

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Romeo on Nov. 8, 2022.

Romeo Election Results

Romeo Community Schools Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Kim Barrows
00%
Amy Cross
00%
Rachel Eichhorst
00%
Katherine Rice
00%
Jill S. Rilley
00%
Sarah Stiegler
00%

Village of Romeo President

Candidate

Votes

%

Christine Malzahn
00%
Meagan Poznanski
00%

Village of Romeo Clerk

Candidate

Votes

%

Kathryn Trapp
00%
Angela Trombley-Goralski
00%

Village of Romeo Trustee

Candidate

Votes

%

Matthew Edwards
00%
Zachary D. Fowler
00%
Nolan Kare
00%
Bill Miller
00%
Shelley Rosso
00%
Sharon Smith
00%
Chris Zawacki
00%

Romeo Community Schools Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Kim Barrows
00%
Amy Cross
00%
Rachel Eichhorst
00%
Katherine Rice
00%
Jill S. Rilley
00%
Sarah Stiegler
00%

Village of Romeo Street Improvements Bond

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Find Results: Michigan General Election 2022

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.