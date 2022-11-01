Michigan election results for Romeo on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Romeo on Nov. 8, 2022.
Romeo Election Results
Candidate
Votes
%
Kim Barrows
00%
Amy Cross
00%
Rachel Eichhorst
00%
Katherine Rice
00%
Jill S. Rilley
00%
Sarah Stiegler
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Christine Malzahn
00%
Meagan Poznanski
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Kathryn Trapp
00%
Angela Trombley-Goralski
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Matthew Edwards
00%
Zachary D. Fowler
00%
Nolan Kare
00%
Bill Miller
00%
Shelley Rosso
00%
Sharon Smith
00%
Chris Zawacki
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Kim Barrows
00%
Amy Cross
00%
Rachel Eichhorst
00%
Katherine Rice
00%
Jill S. Rilley
00%
Sarah Stiegler
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Yes
00%
No
00%