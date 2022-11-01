Michigan election results for Washtenaw County Commissioner on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Washtenaw County Commissioner on Nov. 8, 2022.
Washtenaw County Commissioner Election Results
Candidate
Votes
%
Jason Maciejewski (D)
00%
Jeff Robbins (R)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Crystal Lyte (D)
00%
David Trent (R)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Shannon Beeman (D)
00%
Robert Guysky (R)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Caroline L. Sanders (D)
00%
Robert Zimmerman (R)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Justin D. Hodge (D)
00%
Brett Birk (R)
00%
David R. Major Sr.
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Annie Somerville (D)
00%
Todd VonSchulze (R)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Andy LaBarre (D)
00%
Jonathan Smart (R)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Yousef Rabhi (D)
00%
Leslie Shannon (R)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Katie Scott (D)
00%
Stuart Berry (R)
00%