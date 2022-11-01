63º

LIVE

Decision 2022

Michigan election results for Washtenaw County Commissioner on Nov. 8, 2022

Tags: Michigan Election Results, Michigan General Election 2022, Michigan Elections, Election Results, 2022 Elections, Washtenaw County, Washtenaw County Election Results, Washtenaw County Commissioner, Washtenaw County Commissioner Election Results
Decision 2022. (WDIV)

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Washtenaw County Commissioner on Nov. 8, 2022.

Washtenaw County Commissioner Election Results

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Jason Maciejewski (D)
00%
Jeff Robbins (R)
00%

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Crystal Lyte (D)
00%
David Trent (R)
00%

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners District 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Shannon Beeman (D)
00%
Robert Guysky (R)
00%

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Caroline L. Sanders (D)
00%
Robert Zimmerman (R)
00%

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Justin D. Hodge (D)
00%
Brett Birk (R)
00%
David R. Major Sr.
00%

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners District 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Annie Somerville (D)
00%
Todd VonSchulze (R)
00%

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners District 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Andy LaBarre (D)
00%
Jonathan Smart (R)
00%

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners District 8

Candidate

Votes

%

Yousef Rabhi (D)
00%
Leslie Shannon (R)
00%

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners District 9

Candidate

Votes

%

Katie Scott (D)
00%
Stuart Berry (R)
00%

Find Results: Michigan General Election 2022

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.