Decision 2022

Michigan election results for Ypsilanti on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Ypsilanti on Nov. 8, 2022.

Ypsilanti Election Results

Ypsilanti Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark Alan King (L)
00%
Amber Fellows
00%
Nicole Brown
00%

Ypsilanti City Council Ward 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Michelle King (D)
00%
Brian Ebon Jones-Chance (D)
00%

Ypsilanti City Council Ward 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Ashanti Allona Harris
00%
Desirae Simmons (D)
00%

Ypsilanti Community Schools Board

Candidate

Votes

%

M. Jeanice Townsend
00%
Sharon Lee
00%
Janice A. Stewart
00%

Ypsilanti Community Schools Board (Partial)

Candidate

Votes

%

Marisa Dilley
00%
Meredith Schindler
00%

Ypsilanti Community Schools Operating Millage

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

