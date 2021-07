DEARBORN, Mich. – News 4′s Bob Bennett reports from the Star Trek Convention in Dearborn way back on July 21, 1985.

Bennett's report includes interviews with devout Star Trek fans, some great 80s fashion statements and a short interview with George Takei, who played Sulu on the show.

One fan tells Bennett he had watched every episode 20 times.

"It's not like the stuff on TV today," he said.

Recognize anyone at the convention?