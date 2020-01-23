Rapper Juice WRLD’s death ruled accidental overdose

CHICAGO – Rapper Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, whose birth name was Jarad Higgins, died shortly after his plane landed at Chicago’s Midway Airport on Dec. 8.

According to the medical examiner, oxycodone and codeine toxicity killed Juice WRLD.

Chicago police said officers and FBI agents met the plane as it was landing about 1:30 a.m. local time on Dec. 8 because they suspected the rapper had contraband.

Authorities found six bottles prescription codeine cough syrup and 70 pounds of marijuana while searching luggage that was on the plane.

Juice WRLD went into convulsions during the search. An agent administered Narcan after the rapper’s girlfriend said he had been taking Percocet.