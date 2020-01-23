The internet mourns after Planters kills off Mr. Peanut in ad
Character dies after crash
DETROIT – People are losing their minds after Planters killed off its iconic mascot, Mr. Peanut, in an ad Wednesday.
Watch the ad below.
Mr. Peanut has represented the nut company for 104 years. He died tragically after the Nutmobile crashed in 2020.
After news of the fictional character’s death broke, Twitter blew up with people mourning while using the hashtag #RIPeanut, while other brands, including Butterfinger, Klondike and Kraft offered condolences.
RIP Mr. Peanut. You were indeed an icon.
We’re devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone. He died doing what he did best – having people’s backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/TLNPLzH5UE— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020
