Entertainment

The internet mourns after Planters kills off Mr. Peanut in ad

Character dies after crash

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Mr. Peanut, Food, Planters, Commerical, National, Entertainment
Mr. Peanut
Mr. Peanut (Planters)

DETROIT – People are losing their minds after Planters killed off its iconic mascot, Mr. Peanut, in an ad Wednesday.

Watch the ad below.

Mr. Peanut has represented the nut company for 104 years. He died tragically after the Nutmobile crashed in 2020.

After news of the fictional character’s death broke, Twitter blew up with people mourning while using the hashtag #RIPeanut, while other brands, including Butterfinger, Klondike and Kraft offered condolences.

RIP Mr. Peanut. You were indeed an icon.

