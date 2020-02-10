Janet Jackson announces 2020 world tour with Detroit show in July

DETROIT – Janet Jackson is returning to Detroit this summer.

Jackson will kick off her “Black Diamond World Tour” in June, with dates around North America and Europe, including a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets (starting at $49.95) go on sale Thursday, February 13 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com.

The outing will feature an all-new production featuring new music from her forthcoming album Black Diamond, set for release this year. Performing songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.

Jackson last performed in Detroit in 2017.

