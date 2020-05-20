Detroit announces ‘Everybody VS COVID-19’ digital unity festival

DETROIT – The city announced an “Everybody VS COVID-19” digital unity festival that is meant to bring attention to the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) and promote the 2020 Census.

According to a news release, there will be livestreamed performances and appearances from Detroit celebrities.

It will be broadcast on the City of Detroit’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The city has partnered with the fashion label Detroit VS Everybody by Tommey Walker to present the festival.

The festival will be held on May 29 and 30. It will feature more than 20 musical acts and appearances from Big Sean, Mayer Hawthorne, Sada Baby, DJ D Nice, La Britney, Gmac Cash and many more Detroit grown and affiliated artists.

Musical Acts will be streamed live on the City’s Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram starting at 7 pm each day and concluding around 10 pm.

The festival will be free to stream online with portions of the broadcast playing on city cable channels.

