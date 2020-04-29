'Drive-up concerts’: Lake Orion sisters keep music alive during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

LAKE ORION, Mich. – The Keynote Sisters, Phoebe and Jaclyn Holmes, from Lake Orion, are keeping music alive in their community by performing “drive-up concerts” during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

They will bring a live concert to you.

“People typically sit out on their porch,” Phoebe said. “We perform from our van. We just open up the doors and have a concert.”

If someone you love needs music to brighten their day, why not send them a concert?

Jaclyn said a Facebook performance is fun, but there’s nothing like a live concert.

“It brings us so much joy to share our music," she said.

If you’d like to send someone a free concert, contact the Keynote Sisters through the links below.