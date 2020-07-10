Eminem speaks on virus, masks, police brutality in new song with Kid Cudi

Eminem and Kid Cudi dropped a new collaboration on Thursday night, where both artists talk about what’s happening in the world.

“The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” is basically a freestyle record for both artists, speaking on a variety of topics, including coronavirus, and police brutality.

Eminem, at one point, hits people for not wearing a mask in public:

“Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse. Other half are just pissed off, and don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing. And that’s how you end up catching the sh** off ‘em. I just used the same basket as you shopping. Now I’m in a f****n’ casket from you coughin'.”

