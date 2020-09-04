62ºF

Entertainment

Big Sean releases fifth album ‘Detroit 2’; Features include Eminem, Stevie Wonder

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Big Sean, Music, Detroit, Albums, Detroit 2, Hip Hop, New Music 2020
photo

DETROIT – Big Sean has officially released his fifth studio album “Detroit 2,” which features several Detroit rappers and artists.

“Detroit 2″ was released on Friday, with a slate of Detroit features, including Eminem, Royce da 5′9″, Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Dwele and even Stevie Wonder.

“Detroit 2″ is Big Sean’s first solo studio album since “I Decided” in 2017, his second No. 1 album and was certified platinum by RIAA.

Big Sean did release a song in 2019 titled “Single Again,” which featured a Detroit shot music video, including Local 4.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: