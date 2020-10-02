Relive the historic O.J. Simpson case by watching ‘American Crime Story,’ now on Netflix

If you were old enough to remember the O.J. Simpson trial, then you surely will never forget the day the verdict was released.

And here’s some news for you: It’s been 25 years since that infamous moment took place. Can you believe it?

Simpson’s trial became a pop culture phenomenon, and it’s not surprising as to why that was: Simpson was the most popular athlete at the time, there was a police chase in the Bronco and the evidence Simpson faced was mounting each day of the trial.

That’s why it’s not shocking that all these years later, some people are still intrigued by all the events that unfolded.

So if you’re feeling a little nostalgic and want to relive that period of time (or maybe you were too young to even remember it), may we suggest watching the first season of “American Crime Story,” which aired on FX a few years ago? The anthology show, which was created by Ryan Murphy, tells the story of Simpson’s trial, from the moments his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson was found dead to the verdict coming out.

The cast features Cuba Gooding Jr. as Simpson, Sarah Paulson as prosecutor Marcia Clark and David Schwimmer as defense attorney Robert Kardashian. It was an all-star cast, and most of them went on to win Emmys and Golden Globes for their work in the show.

If you missed “American Crime Story” when it originally aired in 2016, you are in luck. You are now able to stream the full series, thanks to Netflix.

So if you’re looking for something to binge this weekend that will take you back, consider watching “American Crime Story.”