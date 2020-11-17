National nonprofit calls for home videos, rehearsal reels for virtual 'The Nutcracker’ production

DETROIT – Several dance companies have been shuttered by COVID-19, which means there won’t be any big holiday productions, but a national nonprofit is calling for home videos and rehearsal reels to splice together a virtual version of “The Nutcracker.”

The Universal Ballet Competition is calling all dancers from every corner of the world. It’s a nonprofit that promotes dance, scholarships and keeping the artform infused with talent. They have figured out a way to make “The Nutcracker” virtual this year.

They’re asking for dance companies of all sizes, with all ages, and varying experience levels to enter their competition. Dancers can enter by sending clips of dancers performing any scene in “The Nutcracker.”

The winners of the competition will be included in the final video, which will string together clips to create the holiday classic.

You can contact The Universal Ballet Competition by calling this number: 305-582-7877

READ: More entertainment coverage